Philadelphia groups react to Trump approving ICE arrests at churches, schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Rev. Jay Bergen stands in the fellowship hall of Germantown Mennonite Church in Philadelphia, they reflect on a time when the area was used as one family's sanctuary.

"This was also Carmella and her family's living room," they said of the fellowship hall.

Bergen was at the church during the three years that Carmela Apolonio Hernandez and her four children lived in Germantown Mennonite Church.

The mother from Mexico sought sanctuary as an undocumented immigrant. She was afraid of being deported.

"Faith communities have always served as thousands of years as places where people can go to take sanctuary," said Bergen.

Churches were among the few so-called "sensitive areas" where ICE agents could not make arrests -- until now. President Donald Trump has revoked a 2011 directive that banned immigration arrests and raids in sensitive areas, including churches, courthouses and schools.

"I think they are worried they could be arrested on their way to school," said Guadalupe Mendez, the director of youth organizing at the nonprofit Juntos.

Trump's new policy has led to more calls at "Juntos," which is an immigrant rights organization in South Philadelphia.

"More than anything, it's the culture of fear that these policies are seeking to cultivate," said Erika Guadalupe Nunez, executive director of Juntos.

Juntos has organized protests calling for Philadelphia to stand firm in its status as a sanctuary city. Mayor Cherelle Parker says the city remains committed to a 2016 executive order that limits city cooperation with ICE.

"When we have something that we need to respond to, I will be the first person," Parker said.

Guadalupe Nunez testified at a city council hearing this week on protecting populations that could be vulnerable to Trump administration policies. Juntos is now focused even more on education and advocacy.

"The most all of us can do right now is know our rights and look out for one another," said Nunez.

"I think our work is going to make sure the school does a little more to become truly welcoming," said Mendez.

After being assured that her case wasn't an ICE priority, Hernandez moved out of the church in 2021. The church's dedication to being a welcoming space, though, remains.

Germantown Mennonite Church will join with other churches on Saturday for a demonstration. They'll march to Love Park in hopes of encouraging city officials to go further to protect all immigrants.

"Our commitment is to continue to act for justice," said Bergen.