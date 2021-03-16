Playland's Castaway Cove to demolish arcade damaged in Ocean City Boardwalk fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10319190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The smoke and fire that tore through Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City, New Jersey, last month have cleared, but it's going to be a multi-million dollar fix for the park's owners.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Playland's Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk will take the next step toward rebuilding after a massive fire in January.The building that held the arcade and offices is set to be demolished on Tuesday.Castaway Cove is set to reopen March 27.Officials said an electrical source sparked the blaze at Playland's Castaway Cove on January 30.Though the arcade building and famous pirate ship were damaged, many of the rides were untouched in the fire.Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove, told Action News earlier this month that patrons can expect about 20 rides to be operational when the park reopens."We have 32 total rides, and I would say for the opening weekend we'll probably have approximately 20. And hopefully Easter weekend, 22 to 23 rides," said Hartley.The park will use a side entrance while a temporary deck is built in place. Patrons will enter in the middle of the block between 10th and 11th Street near what the amusement park calls its "back ticket booth." A boardwalk entryway will be built hopefully by the summer."Our plan for this summer is to try to get a deck down on the property, get all the piling work done, and funnel people through that same entryway. For this summer, there is not going to be an arcade, there's really not going to be any storefronts up there," said Hartley.Federal and local investigators were able to use a pattern of fire alarms, eyewitness accounts, photos and videos, a detailed excavation of the site and examination of forensic evidence to determine the cause and area of origin for the fire.Businesses Hamburger Construction Company and Brume Juice were also destroyed in the fire.And for those wondering, the iconic parrot, pirate and ship will be coming back."It's been overwhelming, it really is. To hear their stories and to read the things that people have posted on Facebook and Instagram, and how much this place is meant-- the pirate, the parrot, and the ship upfront, you know to us it was kind of a decoration, but to so many other people it was really a destination that they looked forward to. The plan is to have that back up there."