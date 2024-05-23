Suspect accused of posing as Amazon delivery driver, stealing packages in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County have released photos of a man accused of posing as an Amazon delivery driver and stealing people's packages.

On May 2 and May 17, police say the suspect stole packages right after they were delivered by Fed-Ex drivers.

In both cases, investigators say the packages contained Apple iPhones.

The suspect allegedly drives a white Honda Accord and has a distinct birthmark on his leg.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the police immediately.