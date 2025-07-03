'Immoral': Jeffries sets new record for longest House speech ever ahead of megabill vote | LIVE

At 1:26 p.m., House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries shattered the record for the longest House floor remarks in U.S. history, surpassing the previous mark that was set by Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy in 2021.

"We don't work for President Trump. We don't work for JD Vance. We don't work for Elon Musk. Mr. Speaker, as all of us prepare to cast this vote, I hope my Republican colleagues will come to the conclusion that we work for the American people," Jeffries said as he began to come to a close.

House Democrats surrounded him as he spoke, standing and clapping and shaking their heads in agreement as he slammed the bill's impact on health care and food assistance programs.

"Shame on this institution if this bill passes. That's not America, we're better than this. We are better, we are better," Jeffries said.

This is a breaking news update. Below is previous report.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is making a marathon last stand against President Donald Trump's major tax cut and spending bill.

Jeffries took to the House floor around 5 a.m. on Thursday and shortly after noon had been speaking for more than eight hours, delaying a final vote in the chamber on the domestic policy bill at the heart of Trump's second-term agenda.

Jeffries has stacks of binders next to him at the podium as he picks apart the bill and some of the Republicans who voted for it.

"Donald Trump's deadline may be Independence Day. That ain't my deadline," Jeffries said. "You know why, Mr. Speaker? We don't work for Donald Trump, we work for the American people. That's why we're here right now on the floor of the House of Representatives, standing up for the American people."

The "magic minute" speech is a procedure that grants members of House leadership unlimited time to speak after debate on a bill has concluded. For context, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, spoke for more than eight hours in 2021 when the House passed President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act.

Jeffries is getting close to that mark, and appears to be aiming for a new record.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to speak for about 10 minutes once Jeffries has wrapped up. After that, a final vote will take place on the bill.

Johnson, who has said he has the votes to pass the bill, told reporters he expected a signing ceremony for the bill will be held on Friday.

"Potentially before the B-2s fly," Johnson said, referencing the White House celebration set to mark the Fourth of July.

Jeffries has focused much of his speech on the bill's projected impact on Medicaid, the federal program that primarily serves seniors and people with disabilities, sharing personal stories from people he says will struggle as a result of the megabill.

"People will die. Tens of thousands, perhaps year after year after year, as a result of the Republican assault on the healthcare of the American people," Jeffries said. "I'm sad. I never thought I would be on the House floor saying this is a crime scene."

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Medicaid cuts and changes passed by the Senate could cause 11.8 million Americans to lose their health insurance over the next decade.

Jeffries is excoriating the Trump-backed megabill's "assault on healthcare."

"Every single house Democrat is fighting hard to protect your Medicaid," Jeffries said. "We value you and we're working hard to defend you."

Republicans have defended the changes as reforms to entitlement programs they claim are riddled with "waste, fraud and abuse." The Trump administration has also pushed back on the nonpartisan budget office itself and its analysis, claiming bias.

Jeffries didn't stop at health care and is criticizing other portions of the bill, including its impact on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and its immigration provisions.

"You see, budgets are moral documents. And in our view, Mr. Speaker, budgets should be designed to lift people up," he said. "This reckless Republican budget that we are debating right now on the floor of the House of Representatives tears people down."

"This reckless Republican budget is an immoral document," Jeffries continued. "And everybody should vote no against it because of how it attacks children, seniors, and everyday Americans, and people with disabilities. This reckless Republican budget is an immoral document. And that is why I stand here on the floor of the House of Representatives with my colleagues in the House Democratic caucus to stand up and push back against it with everything we have."

Those comments prompted House Democrats gathered near Jeffries to stand in applause.