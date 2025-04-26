The impact of SEPTA funding cuts

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Tamala Edwards and the Panel discuss a myriad of local issues and topics that will have an impact on our hyper-local community and economy now and the future. Topics included a dozen Pennsylvania state colleges joining other institutions to condemn governmental overreach, more visas for Temple University Students getting revoked, and Governor Shapiro's New York Times Editorial calling for more civility. They have an in-depth discussion on the grave impact of a woefully underfunded SEPTA transit system and closing of Chester Crozer Hospital. Plus why Bucks County's U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R) will be hard to beat in the upcoming election. Get the Inside Story with Brian Tierney, Derek Green, Farah Jimenez and Maria Quinones Sanchez.