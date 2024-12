Five injured after crash involving DART bus in New Castle County, Delaware

PRICES CORNER, Del. (WPVI) -- Five people were injured after a crash involving a DART bus in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Centerville Road and Old Capitol Trail in Prices Corner.

That's where the bus and a work van collided.

All of the injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.