British Army horses making 'remarkable' recovery after injured while running loose in London

Two military horses seen running injured through London this spring are making "remarkable" progress recovering in the countryside, while three others and three injured soldiers have already returned to duty, the British Army has said.

Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment horses Trojan and Vida were seen covered in blood, running in the streets of central London after becoming spooked by construction noise during their daily morning exercise in late April, in an incident that also saw five Life Guards soldiers injured.

The Army said on June 4 that three other horses, Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish, were already recovered and returned to duty at the end of May. They may be fit to participate in the king's birthday parade in June, the Army said.

Three soldiers have also returned to duty, while two are still recovering but expected to resume their service.

Trojan and Vida were transferred to the Horse Trust in Buckinghamshire in mid-May for further recovery, the Army said, posting video of the pair frolicking and nuzzling in one of the trust's fields.

"Vida and Quaker have made a remarkable physical recovery and showed great enthusiasm and joy upon their arrival at The Horse Trust, galloping into fresh pastures. Vida, the Cavalry Grey, wasted no time in turning from white to brown as he rolled in the grass. The horses appeared bright and in good spirits, clearly displaying a close bond with each other and the soldiers who accompanied them," the Army said.

The Horse Trust said it was "delighted" to share the news of the horses' progress.