Innocent bystander shot after 55 bullets fired in the Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent bystander was shot after gunmen fired 55 shots in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 53rd and Wyalusing.

The bullets traveled nearly two blocks, with two of them hitting the 23-year-old woman in her left arm.

The woman managed to flag down a driver, who took her to the hospital.

Bullets also riddled cars, but missed homes.

The shooters got away.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras to see if they captured any images of the suspects.