Police justified in fatal shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County DA says

Police justified in fatal shooting in Pottstown, DA says

Police justified in fatal shooting in Pottstown, DA says

Police justified in fatal shooting in Pottstown, DA says

Police justified in fatal shooting in Pottstown, DA says

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County say police were justified in their use of force when a man was shot and killed by officers last month.

Investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ecker was shot and killed on April 6 after crashing his car, and firing shots at police, before barricading himself inside a home on Winding Road in Pottstown.

The incident began at around 5:06 p.m., when Pottstown police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Beech and North Mount Vernon streets.

MORE | Suspect dead after shooting police officer in Pottstown, District Attorney's Office says

Suspect dead after shooting police officer in Pottstown: DA

Authorities say officers discovered a loaded .32 caliber semi-automatic firearm inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ecker, who was prohibited from possessing a firearm, fled the scene on foot to his nearby residence, officials said.

Around 6:16 p.m., investigators say Ecker began shooting at police officers from the home with a second gun, striking one Pottstown officer in the shoulder.

He then barricaded himself inside his home, prompting a large police response.

One of Ecker's relatives helped a SWAT negotiator establish contact with him, the Montgomery County D.A.'s office said, but Ecker refused to leave his house.

During these communications, Ecker also allegedly made statements that he intended to shoot police officers.

At approximately 9:46 p.m., the DA's office said Ecker appeared in the doorway of his residence and was shot by a SWAT officer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This was a dangerous situation that left one police officer shot and ended after a lengthy standoff," said Steele. "Our investigation determined the facts of this case supported the use of deadly force by police officers."

The wounded officer, identified as Ofc. Caleb Whitney, was treated and later released from Reading Hospital.