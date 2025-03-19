24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
An inside look at machinery is on display the 'National Museum of Industrial History'

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 6:33PM
By traveling to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, guests can understand the background of invention and machinery in America.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- By traveling to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, guests can understand the background of invention and machinery in America.

The "National Museum of Industrial History" provides physical displays that describe the origin and progress of machines.

The museum is located alongside the "Steelstacks," which has its own unique visual aesthetic.

They also showcase a wide variety of historical antiques that they obtained; and, are an affiliate of the Smithsonian.

