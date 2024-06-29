Inside Story reacts to 2024 Presidential Debate: Should Democrats pick a replacement for Joe Biden?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the Inside Story panel react to Thursday night's Presidential Debate.

Joe Biden's poor performance at the debate sent shockwaves through the Democratic party.

Can he bounce back or should there be a new candidate to face Donald Trump?

Who are the legit options if Biden isn't the answer and how might a swap impact other races on the ballot in September?

Get the Inside Story with panelists Neil Oxman, Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano and Liz Preate Havey.