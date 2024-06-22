Top New Jersey political power broker indicted | Watch Inside Story

Join host Brian Taff and the panel as they discuss the New Jersey political power broker George Norcross and others being indicted on racketeering charges involving the redevelopment of the Camden Waterfront.

They discuss the presidential race as former President Trump is set to rally in North Philadelphia, his appeal (or not) to Black voters, and what outcomes the panelists expect from the first televised presidential debate on June 27.

Then they talk about Mayor Cherelle Parker's first budget being approved by City Council, and her 'return to the office' mandate.

Next, it was a rundown of the region's Senate races.

Sen. Bob Casey's GOP challenger Dave McCormick is scheduled to be at the Trump rally.

Will New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez (who is currently on trial) really run as an independent and thwart Rep. Andy Kim's chances?

And they weigh in as Delaware's U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester officially files for her Senate race.

The panel also discusses whether warning labels should appear on social media for kids.

Panel: Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Maureen Rush, Alison Young, Guy Ciarocchi