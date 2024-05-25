Debating one proposal to address teen mental health by limiting cellphone access

Debating one proposal to address teen mental health by limiting cellphone access

Debating one proposal to address teen mental health by limiting cellphone access

Debating one proposal to address teen mental health by limiting cellphone access

Debating one proposal to address teen mental health by limiting cellphone access

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell is joined by Pennsylvania State Senator Ryan P. Aument (R) to discuss the impact of smartphones and social media on today's youth.

Senator Aument discusses his proposed legislation that would provide new funding to target one of the root causes of children's mental health distress: widespread access to smartphones and social media apps.

The bill would establish a grant program for schools and provide them with smartphone lockers so that phones could be safely secured in pouches in lockers during the school day and ultimately limit student cellphone use during school hours.

The panelists take a deep dive into Senator Aument's proposal and discuss how it could fare in local schools amid nationwide school safety concerns.

They also reflect on themes from author Jonathan Haidt's book, "An Anxious Generation," which dives into the epidemic of teen mental illness and explores solutions like phone-free schools, social media restrictions before age 16, and flip phones.

Plus, a farewell to 6abc's Roy Hensel as he celebrates retirement!

Get the Inside Story with Brian Tierney, Jeff Jubelirer, Sharmain Matlock-Turner, and Alison Young.