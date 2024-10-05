Vice presidential debate recap and how their performances may have swayed voters | Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the Panelists discussed the vice presidential debate between Tim Walz (D) and J.D. Vance (R) and how their performances might or might not sway undecided voters.

They also talked about how GOP voter registrations in Pennsylvania are growing, but Democrats increase their lead in the 'blue' areas of the state; how the Latino/Latina vote impacts this election; and they give a report card to Mayor Cherelle Parker just 10 months into her tenure.

And as the candidates and their surrogates furiously trapse across the commonwealth, could the election results be determined by only a 'few' counties in Pennsylvania?

Get the Inside Story with Derek Green, Farah Jimenez, Jeff Jubelirer and Larry Platt.