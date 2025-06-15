Inside Story June 15, 2025 ICE immigration raids

With images of ICE agents chasing farm workers through fields, scooping up non-citizens from hardware store parking lots and outside schools, Brian Taff and the panel of insiders enter the intense debate over the ICE immigration raids. They cover the raids, the protest response-in big cities and small towns across the country, and the White House calling in the National Guard and active duty Marines.

Insider Rich Thau, President of Engagious & "The Swing Voter Project," talked to voters in North Carolina who flipped their support from Joe Biden in 2020 to Donald Trump in 2024. He shares their mixed reviews on the President's words and the Trump administration' handling of difficult situations.

The panel also talks about the results of the New Jersey primary election and they share their predictions on the general election when Democrat Mikie Sherill will face off against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Get the Inside Story with Sharmain Matlock-Turner, David Dix, Christine Flowers and Rich Thau.