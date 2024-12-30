Inside Story looks back on 2024 and ahead to 2025

Matt O'Donnell leads the discussion as we put a wrap on 2024 and look ahead to 2025. Topics include Cherelle Parker's historic mayoral victory, Pennsylvania going red and the college protests that created controversy here in Philadelphia and across the nation. Matt and the panel take the long view for 2025 and beyond with some big picture topics like the impact of social media, what humans should invent next, the issue with empty center city offices and how significant will the influence be of Artificial Intelligence?

Panelists include Ajay Raju, Nia Meeks, Laura Manion and Dom Giordano.