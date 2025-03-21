A talk with Republican U.S. Senator Dave McCormick

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- In this week's Inside Story, Host Matt O'Donnell sits down with Republican U.S. Senator Dave McCormick for an exclusive interview. The freshman Senator offers his thoughts on working across the aisle, DOGE, tax cuts and the new Trump economy.

Matt also talks to our panel of insiders about Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro who called out Democrats for caving in on President Trump's spending plan and about Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer who canceled his book tour visit to Philadelphia over "security concerns." This after a new poll finds that the Democratic Party's favorability rating has dropped to record lows.

WEB EXTRA

In this Inside Story extra, Matt O'Donnell continues his conversation with new US Senator Dave McCormick. The Republican talks about: if he is comfortable with the current balance of power among the three branches of government in Washington, if he questions Elon Musk's motives with government cost-cutting DOGE, if an expansion of powers with the executive branch could backfire on Republicans with the emergence of a Democratic president and what he learned from his GOP primary loss in 2022 to Mehmet Oz.