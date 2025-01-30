Mom who donated kidney to her son gets tickets to Super Bowl from Eagles & NFL

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tiffany Williams gave her son, Jayden, the gift of a kidney donation. And together, they were gifted with Super Bowl tickets from the NFL and Eagles.

Jayden, now 11 years old, received the organ transplant from his mom in June 2024. He is now doing well and no longer requires dialysis.

The pair were first invited by the Eagles to attend a game in October 2024. Then, they were invited to the NFC Championship game and brought onto the field for a big surprise.

They learned they would be flown out to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. There, they will root for the Philadelphia Eagles as they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ultimately, they hope to raise awareness for kidney donations and organ donations in general.

