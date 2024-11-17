Investigation underway after body found in Christiana River in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Christiana River in Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. along the 700 block of Justison Street.

Officers say they recovered a man's body approximately 40 minutes after arriving at the scene.

According to police, the man was wearing a hospital bracelet when his body was found. There is no word yet on his identity.

The medical examiner will work to determine a cause of death, authorities say.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police.