Investigation underway after vehicle catches fire in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a vehicle caught fire on Tuesday in North Philadelphia.

The charred construction truck was found just after 11 a.m. near 7th and Diamond streets.

Investigators believe the blaze may have begun as a small garbage fire that spread to the truck.

Authorities say hazmat crews were called to the scene as a precaution.

The cause of the flames is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.