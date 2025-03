IRS says $1B in unclaimed 2021 refunds expire soon | How to get your money

The IRS says upwards of a billion dollars in refunds for tax year 2021 remain unclaimed -- and the deadline to claim them is right around the corner.

The IRS says upwards of a billion dollars in refunds for tax year 2021 remain unclaimed -- and the deadline to claim them is right around the corner.

The IRS says upwards of a billion dollars in refunds for tax year 2021 remain unclaimed -- and the deadline to claim them is right around the corner.

The IRS says upwards of a billion dollars in refunds for tax year 2021 remain unclaimed -- and the deadline to claim them is right around the corner.

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- You might have some money sitting at the IRS.

The agency says it's holding around $1 billion in unclaimed refunds for tax year 2021.

It notes that the average individual return is around $781.

If you think some of this money could be yours, visit the IRS website.

But don't wait! The three-year claim window closes on April 15. Otherwise, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.