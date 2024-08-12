Italian Air Force jets to conduct flyover of Philadelphia | Here's when to look up

Italian Air Force jets to conduct flyover of Philadelphia

Italian Air Force jets to conduct flyover of Philadelphia

Italian Air Force jets to conduct flyover of Philadelphia

Italian Air Force jets to conduct flyover of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There will be a colorful display to start your Monday morning in Philadelphia, courtesy of the Italian Air Force.

The famous Frecce Tricolori will fly over the city in a 10-jet formation.

You will recognize their signature red, white and green smoke trails.

The flyover is scheduled for 10 a.m.

It will start over Northeast Philadelphia and travel south to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

If you take any photos or videos of the flyover, please share them with Action News at 6abc.com/Share!

The precision team just put on a show at the New York International Air Show.

The next stop is the Air Show in Ocean City, Maryland on August 24.

The team is touring North America for the first time in more than 30 years.