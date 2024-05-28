Jacobs Restaurant & Catering showcases skills of chef who traded collections for kitchens

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tanesha Trippett has a new location for her latest food and entertainment venture, Jacobs Restaurant & Catering.

Now in the space formerly occupied by Relish, the West Oak Lane native has come full circle with a spot in the neighborhood she grew up in.

The cuisine is Southern with a twist, and includes everything from a smoked brisket cheesesteak to shrimp-and-grits.

Brunch is a specialty, with creme brulee french toast and the self-proclaimed 'best pancakes in Philadelphia'.

Trippett was in financial services for years as a bill collector, then made a career change - going back to school for a culinary degree at the age of 35.

She continues to build on the reputation established by her Brotherly Grub food truck, and is expanding the dining offerings to include entertainment and events.

Jacobs Restaurant & Catering | Instagram | Facebook

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

215-420-2255

Wednesday-Saturday, dinner 5-10 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m.