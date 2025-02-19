Jaron McKie, son of 76ers legend, making a name for himself

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every parent wants to see his or her child succeed, even further than they could.

Former Temple star Aaron McKie is no different.

The McKie name carries a lot of weight in Philadelphia basketball lore.

Aaron's son, Jaron McKie, is continuing the tradition while also making a name for himself.

"He just stressed the fact like to make your make your own choices, make your own decisions. As soon as I got to the high school, he let me pick where I wanted to go. So, I feel like really picking this school really started my path," said Jaron, a senior at St. Joe's Prep.

Next season, he will suit up for the Dayton Flyers.

Jason Dumas has the like father, like son story.

