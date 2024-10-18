Former NFL QB Jay Cutler faces DUI, weapons charges

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- Cutler, 41, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and implied consent.

According to a release from the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to a minor traffic collision in downtown Franklin around 5 p.m. on Thursday. The police investigation suggests that Cutler rear-ended another vehicle.

"During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol," the release stated. "Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes. Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."

A police search of Cutler's vehicle revealed that he had two firearms in his possession, including a loaded pistol.

Cutler was booked in the Williamson County Jail shortly before 7 p.m. and given a $5,000 bond. He was released at 9:59 p.m. the same evening.

Cutler was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2006 where he played until 2008. He was traded to the Chicago Bears during the 2009 draft and played 102 games through the 2016 season and is the franchise's all-time leading passer with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns. He played his last season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.