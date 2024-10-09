'Jersey Boys' opens at Walnut Street Theatre starring 2 Jersey boys from Gloucester Twp.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Walnut Street Theatre kicks off it's 216th season on October 9 with the Tony Award winning smash Broadway hit "Jersey Boys."

It tells the iconic story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, who went from singing on the streets of New Jersey, to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

There's a line in the show where they say: "Family is everything" and you truly feel that with this cast.

It was 1960 in Newark, New Jersey, and four guys from Jersey formed The Four Seasons.

"All of the harmonies kick in and it's like, 'Oh, that's the sound!'" says Ken Sandberg, who plays Tommy DeVito.

Close your eyes and Will Stephan Connell will make you think Frankie Valli is in the room.

"It's terrifying, it's thrilling, it's a blast," Connell says.

How fitting it is that two of these Four Seasons ARE Jersey boys! Gloucester Township's Chris Stevens is Nick Massi.

"We have something special," Stevens says. "We have a really strong bond, the four of us."

Eddie Olmo is also a Gloucester Township native. He plays Bob Gaudio.

Connell and Sandberg both live in Philadelphia. The homegrown quartet had just one month to find that harmony.

"The music is timeless from the second the curtain goes up," Steven says. "It is timeless. It's some of the best music I think, that's ever been written."

The show follows the Four Seasons' rise to stardom, but also the lows and the pitfalls.

"Every one of the guys that we are playing up there, they've got their moments of being amazing people, but they've really got their demons and some baggage too," Sandberg says.

This is the Walnut Street Theatre's 216th season, and 'Jersey Boys' is kicking it off in a freshly renovated space, complete with new seats.

"There's not a better musical, truly, cover to cover," Stevens says. "It's a perfect musical."

They cast says every performance is a tribute to the men who started it all.

"To see these guys still out there doing it is truly an inspiration," Connell says. "It's a thrill every time."

'Jersey Boys' runs October 9 through November 3 at the Walnut Street Theatre.

For tickets and more information, visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org.