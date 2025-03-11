The family's immigration status has been pending since 2016.

Jersey Kebab owner to have immigration bond hearing after being detained by ICE

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- An immigration hearing is scheduled for the owner of a South Jersey eatery on Tuesday, who has been in custody since an ICE raid on the business last month.

Emine and Celal Emanet, the owners of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Twp., were taken into custody. Celal was fitted with an ankle monitor and released hours later, but Emine has remained in custody.

"My mom and my father have been married for 27 years now, and having your wife snatched from you after 27 years, it is definitely an incredible burden on him," Muhammed said. "He is absolutely heartbroken."

Since then, the community has rallied around the family.

"We truly appreciate the love and support everyone has shown us these last couple weeks," said the couple's son Muhammed Emanet.

Emine will have a bond hearing in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

"There have been ladies in there that have been there for one year awaiting trial so that's definitely not a good place to be in emotionally, spiritually or psychologically at all," Muhammed said.

Community members picked up shirts on Monday night to show support for the family.

The Emanets are originally from Turkey and moved to the United States in 2008 on an R-1 visa. Before the visa expired, Celal applied for a green card.

The family's immigration status has been pending since 2016.

Neighbors launched a GoFundMe to help pay for legal fees and support income while the restaurant is closed.

"Two weeks just to come up in front of a judge for a bond hearing is absolutely ludicrous, so hopefully with this situation shining a light on a lot of other people as well, we just want to be the voice that other people deserve to have as well," Muhammed said.

