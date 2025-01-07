Jesse Eisenberg talks casting Kieran Culkin in 'A Real Pain'

LOS ANGELES -- Written by, directed by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" has been lauded by critics and audiences alike. Kieran Culkin co-stars alongside Eisenberg. The two play cousins with opposing views who set off on a scenic adventure to Poland.

Searchlight Pictures' "A Real Pain" garnered four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Eisenberg, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Culkin. Culkin took home the win. The film also won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at last year's Sundance Film Festival and was named one of AFI's Top 10 Movies of 2024.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Eisenberg at the Palm Springs International Film Festival where he spoke about casting his co-star. "We met maybe a total of six minutes total over the course of like 10 years. I met him a few times. And no, I just had an instinct. I mean my sister when she read the script she was like, 'You have to hire Kieran.' So, he was in my head, and then just going through this list of people, and I just had this instinct that the two of us would feel right together."

"A Real Pain" begins streaming January 16 on Hulu.

