Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking the public for more information.

Former Del. student accused of attacking, restraining teen girl in school stairwell

Former Del. student accused of attacking, restraining teen girl in school stairwell

Former Del. student accused of attacking, restraining teen girl in school stairwell

Former Del. student accused of attacking, restraining teen girl in school stairwell

Former Del. student accused of attacking, restraining teen girl in school stairwell

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested for kidnapping and assault in connection with an attack that happened inside Christiana High School in Delaware.

State police say 18-year-old Jimar Payne surrendered to authorities on August 30.

Payne, who was a student at the time, allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl in a stairwell, threw her to the ground and forcibly restrained her back on May 22, 2024.

He then reportedly engaged in conduct that was both sexual and offensive in nature.

The victim was eventually able to break free and run from the stairwell.

Payne was charged with kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact and offensive touching.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking the public for more information.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sergeant A. Zickgraf at 302-365-8403.