John Brenkus, founder and host of 'Sports Science' show, dies after battle with depression

John Brenkus, the founder and host of the Emmy-winning "Sports Science" show, has died aged 54 after a battle with depression, a statement on his social media account said on Sunday.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away," the statement on Brenkus' X account said.

"John, co-founder of Base Productions, Founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the six-time Emmy award-winning 'Sport Science,' had been battling depression.

"John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

John Brenkus, the founder and host of the Emmy-winning "Sports Science" show, died aged 54. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, who worked with Brenkus on Brinx.TV, paid his respects on X, saying: "RIP" as well as a prayer and heart emoji.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Brenkus previously told Wiley that he fell into a "very deep depression" after selling "Sports Science" and was suicidal at times.

Brenkus said that he was close to taking his own life until his dog, Zepplin, pulled on the legs of his jeans, which he credits for saving his life.

"In my suicidal funk, I was like: 'What am I doing?' I literally picked up my phone, called my mom and said: 'There's something wrong with me. I am mentally lost,'" Brenkus told Wiley.

He explained that he went through a "battle" to recover, going to six different psychologists and psychiatrists.

"Sports Science," which Brenkus founded and hosted, first aired in 2007 on Fox Sports before moving to ESPN.

The show sought to uncover "sports' biggest myths and mysteries by using cutting-edge technology to measure momentum, friction and the laws of gravity," per ESPN.

In a tribute to Brenkus on ESPN, he was described as an "innovator, an entertainer and an educator."

Editor's note: Outside the US, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and you can turn to Befrienders Worldwide.

