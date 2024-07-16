'Heroic action': NJ father killed trying to protect his 2 children during carjacking attempt

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Mercer County are looking for the person who tried to steal a vehicle with two young children inside, killing their father during the encounter.

Police were called to the scene of a crash Friday evening around 10:20 p.m. at Garfield and Farragut avenues in Trenton, New Jersey.

"I pulled up and the first thing I saw was this car on its side, which was crazy," said Qwary Gundy from Trenton.

Authorities say Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodriguez, 27, was standing near the back of a Dodge Durango with the back hatch open - with his two children inside - when a suspect got in and tried to drive away.

Cruz-Rodriguez then tried to climb into the back of the vehicle when multiple shots were fired.

The car crashed a short distance away.

"The car flipped and my cousins had to go and get the baby from out the back seat," said Gundy.

The Mercer County Prosecutor says the children were unharmed, but Cruz-Rodriguez was pronounced dead on the scene.

"We believe this is a crime of opportunity. That someone drove at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.

He says while police are stepping up patrols in that area, people should be on alert when coming and going to their vehicles.

"This was no less than heroic action by the father. It's unfortunate what transpired. We now have a young mom that's going to raise two kids on her own," said Gusciora.

Residents who live near the scene are upset by the carjacking.

"It really hurt my heart because I care about kids. I have a daughter," said Ebony Cook, who lives near the scene. "I couldn't imagine something happening, my daughter in the back seat."

No arrests have been made and so far no details have been released about the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.