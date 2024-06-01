Man shot, injured by Delaware State Police trooper after allegedly threatening others with gun

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, June 1, 2024 10:27PM
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware State Police trooper is on administrative leave after shooting and wounding a man on Friday, authorities say.

It happened just after 9 p.m. along Ferris Road in New Castle.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man, identified as Jonathan Kreiser, was walking along the roadway while waving a gun and threatening others.

When troopers arrived on the scene, Kreiser allegedly ignored authorities' commands and pointed the weapon at them.

That's when one trooper opened fire, according to state police.

Kreiser was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested.

Police say he was the subject of a Gold Alert earlier in the day, which was issued over concerns of him being suicidal.

