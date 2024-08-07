Shapiro had reservations about leaving job as Pa. governor after Harris meeting: ABC News sources

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro had reservations about leaving his job as Pa. governor after meeting with Harris over the weekend, ABC News sources say.

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris spent this past weekend interviewing the top contenders on her VP shortlist, meeting in person at her Washington, D.C. home with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Harris ultimately chose Walz. The two appeared together for the first time as the Democratic ticket during a rally at Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It was just 16 days ago that President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, and Harris and her vetting team, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, were operating in a truncated time frame.

The vetting team initially cast a wide net, with more than a dozen people in consideration. That list quickly got shorter, with nine people being formally asked to submit vetting materials.

It's a process that is extensive and one that would typically take months - but Holder, along with his vetting team led by former White House counsel Dana Remus, campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon, campaign chief of staff Sheila Nix, and Harris's brother-in-law Tony West - wrapped up their work on Friday, turning it over to Harris for a final decision.

Harris met with her vetting team on Saturday and was provided with extensive briefings on each candidate under consideration. She would then interview her top choices.

Following Harris's interview with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, there was a sense among Shapiro's team that the meeting did not go as well as it could have, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Later Sunday, after the interview, Shapiro placed a phone call to Harris' team, indicating he had reservations about leaving his job as governor, sources said.

Walz, on the other hand, had an indication Monday evening that he would be chosen as Harris' running mate, sources familiar with the matter said.

Harris came to her decision on Monday and told a small group of staff, sources said. She did not place a phone call to Walz until Tuesday morning.

Shapiro praises Harris/Walz ticket

Shapiro received a huge ovation from the crowd as he took the stage before Walz and Harris spoke during Tuesday's rally in Philadelphia.

"I want you to know I am going to continue to pour my heart and soul into serving you as your governor," he said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

He also touted Harris' record, contending she is "battle-tested and ready to go."

Shapiro also lauded Walz, calling him a "great patriot" and "dear friend."

"I think it is fitting and I think it is special for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to launch their campaign here in Philly, the City of Brotherly Love, and importantly they chose to launch their campaign right here in the birthplace of real freedom," he said.

Walz, during his speech, praised Shapiro as a "visionary leader" and a "guy who cares deeply about his family, a man with compassion and vision."

"There is no one you would rather go to a Springsteen concert in Jersey with than him," Walz said as the audience shouted, "Bruce."