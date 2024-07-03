Shapiro, Murphy among governors set to meet with President Biden

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be among more than a dozen Democratic governors from across the country meeting with President Biden on Wednesday.

The meeting comes as questions swirl about the future of Biden's re-election campaign as fallout continues from last week's debate with Donald Trump.

While some governors will attend the White House meeting in person, Shapiro and Murphy will both be attending virtually.

ABC News reports the meeting comes after Democratic governors held their own call previously and asked Biden to speak with them, according to three people with knowledge of the president's schedule.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, chair of the Democratic Governors Association, said that on the previous call, governors spoke to "what was obviously a poor performance" in the debate with participants "asking questions about, what is the plan?"

Waltz said he expects Wednesday's meeting to address "some of the same concerns."

Biden will sit down with ABC News on Friday for his first television interview since the debate.

Biden will speak to "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos for the interview. A first look will air on the Friday, July 5, edition of "World News Tonight with David Muir" with portions airing on Saturday and Sunday on "Good Morning America."

The extended interview will air Sunday, July 7, on "This Week" and Monday's episode of "Good Morning America."