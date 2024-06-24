Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2024

Check out our full list to see where July 4 fireworks displays are happening in your neighborhood!
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No matter where you plan to celebrate, there are dozens of July 4th fireworks celebrations happening across the entire Delaware Valley!
Check out our full list below to see where they are happening in your neighborhood.
June 28th at Dusk
Celebration of Black Music Month
Dell Music Center
2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive
Philadelphia, PA 19132
June 29th at 8:00 p.m.
U.S. Army Band's Pershing's Own Concert and Fireworks
Great Plaza at Delaware River Waterfront
July 4th around 9:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum
Following the Wawa Welcome America Concert featuring Ne-Yo and Kesha
July 6th at Dusk
Lawncrest Recreation Center
6000 Rising Sun Avenue
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19111
June 27th and June 28th after Philadelphia Phillies games vs. Miami Marlins
Citizen's Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Know of an event in Philadelphia that's not listed here? Let us know!
BERKS COUNTY
July 4th, 5th and 6th after the Reading Fightin' Phils games vs Somerset Patriots
First Energy Stadium
1900 Centre Avenue
Reading, Pennsylvania 19601
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
July 6th at 10:00 p.m.
Greater Governor Mifflin Community Days
Governor Mifflin Intermediate School
600 Governor Drive
Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607
BUCKS COUNTY
June 29th at 8:00 p.m.
Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks
Tinicum Park
963 River Road
Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Sesame Place Theme Park
100 Sesame Road
Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Quakertown Community Day
Memorial Park
600 Mill Street
Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951
July 4th at 9:35 p.m.
Southampton Days Fair
Tamanend Park
1255 Second Street Pike
Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966
July 6th at Dusk
Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Road
Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
CHESTER COUNTY
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Good Neighbor Day
Kerr Park
1 Park Lane
Downingtown, Pa. 19335
June 29th at Dusk (rain date TBD)
Community Day
East Goshen Township Park
1661 Paoli Pike
West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
July 13th at Dusk (rain date July 14th)
Exton Community Day
Exton Park
132 Church Farm Lane
Exton, Pennsylvania 19341
July 3rd and July 20th at 9:15 p.m.
Longwood Gardens Fireworks and Fountain Shows
1001 Longwood Road
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
July 5th at Dusk
Dayton Street Field
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
July 4th at Dusk
Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Road
Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087
DELAWARE COUNTY
July 4th at Dusk
Sun Valley High School
2881 Pancoast Ave
Aston, Pennsylvania 19014
July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Bethel Springs Elementary School
3280 Foulk Road
Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060
July 6th at 9:30 p.m.
Due to construction of the new middle school, fireworks will only be viewable from neighborhood homes
Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018
July 6th at Dusk
Ridley Park Lake
West Ridley & Constitution
Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078
July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.
69th Street Recreation Area
521-579 South 69th Street
Upper Darby, PA 19082
LEHIGH COUNTY
July 4th at Dusk
J. Birney Crum Stadium
2027 Linden Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
July 4th, 5th and 6th at 9:30 p.m.
Dorney Park
3830 Dorney Park Road
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
July 2nd and July 3rd after the Lehigh Valley IronPigs games vs. Scranton/Wiles-Barre RailRiders
Coca-Cola Park
1050 Ironpigs Way
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Steelstacks
101 Founders Way
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Abington Junior and Senior High Schools
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001
July 5th at Dusk
Wissahickon High School
521 Houston Road
Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002
July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Sutcliffe Park
West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428
NOTE: Sutcliffe Park and surrounding areas will be closed to spectators to allow a larger display that can be watched throughout the borough.
July 4th at Dusk
Waltz Golf Farm
303 W. Ridge Pike
Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468
July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Eagleville Park
100 Parklane Drive
Eagleville, Pennsylvania 19403
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Narberth Park
80 Windsor Avenue
Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072
July 4th at Dusk
Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Boulevard
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
GoFourth! Street Fest
Pottstown Memorial Park
75 W. King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
July 4th at Dusk
Palmer Park
4081 Heckler Road
Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Heuser Park
694 West Beidler Road
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406
Know of an event in Pennsylvania that's not listed here? Let us know!
ATLANTIC COUNTY
June 28th at 9:30 p.m.
North Beach Atlantic City
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
July 4th at 10 p.m.
Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk
2831 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
July 4th at Dusk
Hammonton Lake Park
100 Sports Drive
Hammonton, New Jersey 08037
July 4th at 9 p.m.
On the beach at Huntington Avenue
Margate City, New Jersey 08402
BURLINGTON COUNTY
July 3rd at Dusk
Joseph Lawrence Park
316 Ward Avenue
Bordentown, New Jersey 08505
July 4th at Dusk
Savich Field
525 East Main Street
Marlton, New Jersey 08053
NOTE: Parking is first come, first served. Overflow parking at Gibson House.
July 6th at 9:10 p.m. (rain date Sunday, July 7th)
Veterans Park behind municipal complex
711 Broad Street
Florence, New Jersey 08518
June 29th at Dusk (rain date June 30th)
Maple Shade High School
180 Frederick Avenue
Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052
July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 7th)
Freedom Park
86 Union Street
Medford, New Jersey 08055
July 3rd at Dusk
Iron Works Park
157 Wollner Drive
Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060
July 6th at Dusk
Red Lion Recreation Park
458 Red Lion Road
Southampton, N.J. 08088
CAMDEN COUNTY
July 6th at Dusk
Audubon High School football stadium
350 Edgewood Avenue
Audubon, New Jersey 08106
July 3rd at Dusk
Behind Woodland School
1 School Lane
Barrington, New Jersey 08007
July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront
Wiggins Park
2 Riverside Drive
Camden, New Jersey 08103
June 29th at Dusk
Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival
Proprietor's Park
225 King Street
Gloucester City, New Jersey 08030
July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Haddon Township High School football stadium
406 Memorial Avenue
Westmont, New Jersey 08108
July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.
Launched from site of former Bancroft School near Haddonfield High School
401 Kings Highway East
Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033
NOTE: The high school stadium and fields will be closed to the public.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
30th Street Beach
Avalon, New Jersey 08202
July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Along the beach in front of Congress Hall
714 Beach Avenue
Cape May, NJ 08204
July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.
On the Bayfront
Beach Drive and Emerson Avenue
North Cape May, New Jersey 08204
July 4th at Dusk
Clarence Davies Sports Complex
626 Goshen Road
Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
50th Street Beach
Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Stone Harbor Recreation Field
8100 Second Avenue
Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
June 28th, July 4th and July 5th at 10:00 p.m.
Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach
Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk
Wildwood, New Jersey 08260
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park
4 Burt Street
Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302
July 4th at 9 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Union Lake Park
1414 Canal Street
Millville, New Jersey 08332
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Vineland High School
2880 E Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, New Jersey 08361
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
July 4th at Dusk
Owen's Park
700 N Tuckahoe Road
Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Washington Township High School Complex
529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road
Sewell, New Jersey 08080
June 22nd at Dusk
River Drive
Westville, New Jersey 08093
June 29th a at dusk (rain date June 30th)
Woodbury High School
25 N. Broad Street
Woodbury, New Jersey 08096
MERCER COUNTY
July 6th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 13th)
Etra Lake Park
Disbrow Hill Road
East Windsor, New Jersey 08520
July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 2nd)
Veterans Park, South Side Entrance
2388 Kuser Road
Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690
June 28th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date June 29th)
Rider University
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648
July 4th after the Trenton Thunder game vs. Frederick Keys
Arm & Hammer Park
1 Thunder Road
Trenton, New Jersey 08611
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
OCEAN COUNTY
July 5th at Dusk (rain date July 12th)
Barnegat High School
180 Bengal Boulevard
Barnegat, New Jersey 08005
July 4th at Dusk
Bay Village
9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Beachfront along the Toms River
Beachwood, New Jersey 08721
July 4th, July 11th and July 18th at Dusk
Brick SummerFest
Windward Beach Park
265 Princeton Avenue
Brick, New Jersey 08724
July 1st through July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest - Lakefront
Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Boulevard
Jackson, New Jersey 08527
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
July 3rd at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Lacey Township High School
73 Haines Street
Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734
July 3rd at Dusk
Lake Horicon
301 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733
July 4th and July 5th after the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
First Energy Park
2 Stadium Way
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
July 7th at 9:15 p.m.
Lake Carasaljo
Viewing areas on North and South Lake Drives
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701
July 7th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 14th)
Centennial Gardens and Gazebo
Bay Boulevard
Lavallette, New Jersey 08735
July 13th at Dusk
New Egypt High School
117 Evergreen Road
New Egypt, New Jersey 08533
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Jenkinson's Boardwalk
300 Ocean Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742
July 4th and July 10th at 9:30 p.m.
Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Seaside Heights, New Jersey 08751
SALEM COUNTY
July 4th at Dusk
Marlton Park
123 Marlton Road
Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098
Know of an event in New Jersey that's not listed here? Let us know!
NEW CASTLE COUNTY
July 4th at Dusk
Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields
Hockessin, Delaware 19707
July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Silver Lake Park
200 E Cochran Street
Middletown, Delaware 19709
July 4th at Dusk
University of Delaware Athletic Complex
625 Marvin Drive
Newark, Delaware 19713
July 4th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park
Along the Christiana River
Wilmington, DE 19801
July 2nd after the Wilmington Blue Rocks vs. Hudson Valley Renegades
Frawley Stadium
801 Shipyard Drive
Wilmington, Delaware 19801
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
SUSSEX COUNTY
July 4th at Dusk
Downtown on the beach
Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930
NOTE: Fireworks will depend on beach conditions that day
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Bayside Northbeach
125 McKinnley Street
Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971
July 4th at Dusk
Janosik Park
201-299 Front Street
Laurel, Delaware 19956
July 4th at Dusk
Downtown Lewes Beach near Second Street
Lewes, Delaware 19958
June 29th at 9 p.m. (rain date June 30th)
Cupola Park
Morris Street at Hunters Point
Millsboro, Delaware 19966
July 6th at 9:30 p.m.
Launched from the beach between Philadelphia and Hickman Streets
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971
KENT COUNTY
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Legislative Hall
411 Legislative Avenue
Dover, Delaware 19901
July 4th at Dusk
Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School
500 Duck Creek Parkway
Smyrna, Delaware 19977
Know of an event in Delaware that's not listed here? Let us know!