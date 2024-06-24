Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2024

Check out our full list to see where July 4 fireworks displays are happening in your neighborhood!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No matter where you plan to celebrate, there are dozens of July 4th fireworks celebrations happening across the entire Delaware Valley!

PHILADELPHIA

Strawberry Mansion

June 28th at Dusk

Celebration of Black Music Month

Dell Music Center

2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19132

Penn's Landing

June 29th at 8:00 p.m.

U.S. Army Band's Pershing's Own Concert and Fireworks

Great Plaza at Delaware River Waterfront

Center City

July 4th around 9:30 p.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum

Following the Wawa Welcome America Concert featuring Ne-Yo and Kesha

Northeast Philadelphia

July 6th at Dusk

Lawncrest Recreation Center

6000 Rising Sun Avenue

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19111

South Philadelphia

June 27th and June 28th after Philadelphia Phillies games vs. Miami Marlins

Citizen's Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS COUNTY

Reading, Pa.

July 4th, 5th and 6th after the Reading Fightin' Phils games vs Somerset Patriots

First Energy Stadium

1900 Centre Avenue

Reading, Pennsylvania 19601

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Shillington, Pa.

July 6th at 10:00 p.m.

Greater Governor Mifflin Community Days

Governor Mifflin Intermediate School

600 Governor Drive

Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607

BUCKS COUNTY

Erwinna, Pa.

June 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks

Tinicum Park

963 River Road

Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Langhorne, Pa.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Sesame Place Theme Park

100 Sesame Road

Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Quakertown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Quakertown Community Day

Memorial Park

600 Mill Street

Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951

Southampton, Pa.

July 4th at 9:35 p.m.

Southampton Days Fair

Tamanend Park

1255 Second Street Pike

Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966

Yardley, Pa.

July 6th at Dusk

Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm

931 Stony Hill Road

Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

CHESTER COUNTY

Downingtown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Good Neighbor Day

Kerr Park

1 Park Lane

Downingtown, Pa. 19335

East Goshen Twp., Pa.

June 29th at Dusk (rain date TBD)

Community Day

East Goshen Township Park

1661 Paoli Pike

West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380

Exton, Pa.

July 13th at Dusk (rain date July 14th)

Exton Community Day

Exton Park

132 Church Farm Lane

Exton, Pennsylvania 19341

Kennett Square, Pa.

July 3rd and July 20th at 9:15 p.m.

Longwood Gardens Fireworks and Fountain Shows

1001 Longwood Road

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Phoenixville, Pa.

July 5th at Dusk

Dayton Street Field

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460

Tredyffrin, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Wilson Farm Park

500 Lee Road

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087

DELAWARE COUNTY

Aston Township, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Sun Valley High School

2881 Pancoast Ave

Aston, Pennsylvania 19014

Bethel Township, Pa.

July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Bethel Springs Elementary School

3280 Foulk Road

Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060

Clifton Heights, Pa.

July 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Due to construction of the new middle school, fireworks will only be viewable from neighborhood homes

Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018

Ridley Park, Pa.

July 6th at Dusk

Ridley Park Lake

West Ridley & Constitution

Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078

Upper Darby, Pa.

July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.

69th Street Recreation Area

521-579 South 69th Street

Upper Darby, PA 19082

LEHIGH COUNTY

Allentown, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

J. Birney Crum Stadium

2027 Linden Street

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

Allentown, Pa.

July 4th, 5th and 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Dorney Park

3830 Dorney Park Road

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Allentown, Pa.

July 2nd and July 3rd after the Lehigh Valley IronPigs games vs. Scranton/Wiles-Barre RailRiders

Coca-Cola Park

1050 Ironpigs Way

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Bethlehem, Pa.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Steelstacks

101 Founders Way

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Abington, Pa.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Abington Junior and Senior High Schools

900 Highland Ave

Abington, Pennsylvania 19001

Ambler, Pa.

July 5th at Dusk

Wissahickon High School

521 Houston Road

Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002

Conshohocken, Pa.

July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.

Sutcliffe Park

West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428

NOTE: Sutcliffe Park and surrounding areas will be closed to spectators to allow a larger display that can be watched throughout the borough.

Limerick, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Waltz Golf Farm

303 W. Ridge Pike

Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468

Lower Providence, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Eagleville Park

100 Parklane Drive

Eagleville, Pennsylvania 19403

Narberth, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Narberth Park

80 Windsor Avenue

Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072

Norristown, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Elmwood Park

1661 Harding Boulevard

Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401

Pottstown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

GoFourth! Street Fest

Pottstown Memorial Park

75 W. King Street

Pottstown, PA 19464

Skippack, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Palmer Park

4081 Heckler Road

Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426

Upper Merion Township, Pa.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Heuser Park

694 West Beidler Road

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406

NEW JERSEY

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City, N.J.

June 28th at 9:30 p.m.

North Beach Atlantic City

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

Atlantic City, N.J.

July 4th at 10 p.m.

Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk

2831 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

Hammonton, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Hammonton Lake Park

100 Sports Drive

Hammonton, New Jersey 08037

Margate City, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

On the beach at Huntington Avenue

Margate City, New Jersey 08402

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bordentown, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Joseph Lawrence Park

316 Ward Avenue

Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

Evesham, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Savich Field

525 East Main Street

Marlton, New Jersey 08053

NOTE: Parking is first come, first served. Overflow parking at Gibson House.

Florence, N.J.

July 6th at 9:10 p.m. (rain date Sunday, July 7th)

Veterans Park behind municipal complex

711 Broad Street

Florence, New Jersey 08518

Maple Shade, N.J.

June 29th at Dusk (rain date June 30th)

Maple Shade High School

180 Frederick Avenue

Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052

Medford Township, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 7th)

Freedom Park

86 Union Street

Medford, New Jersey 08055

Mount Holly, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Iron Works Park

157 Wollner Drive

Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060

Southampton Twp., N.J.

July 6th at Dusk

Red Lion Recreation Park

458 Red Lion Road

Southampton, N.J. 08088

CAMDEN COUNTY

Audubon, N.J.

July 6th at Dusk

Audubon High School football stadium

350 Edgewood Avenue

Audubon, New Jersey 08106

Barrington, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Behind Woodland School

1 School Lane

Barrington, New Jersey 08007

Camden, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront

Wiggins Park

2 Riverside Drive

Camden, New Jersey 08103

Gloucester City, N.J.

June 29th at Dusk

Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival

Proprietor's Park

225 King Street

Gloucester City, New Jersey 08030

Haddon Township, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Haddon Township High School football stadium

406 Memorial Avenue

Westmont, New Jersey 08108

Haddonfield, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.

Launched from site of former Bancroft School near Haddonfield High School

401 Kings Highway East

Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033

NOTE: The high school stadium and fields will be closed to the public.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Avalon, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

30th Street Beach

Avalon, New Jersey 08202

Cape May, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Along the beach in front of Congress Hall

714 Beach Avenue

Cape May, NJ 08204

Lower Township, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.

On the Bayfront

Beach Drive and Emerson Avenue

North Cape May, New Jersey 08204

Middle Township, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Clarence Davies Sports Complex

626 Goshen Road

Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210

Ocean City, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City, New Jersey 08226

Sea Isle City ,N.J.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

50th Street Beach

Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243

Stone Harbor, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Stone Harbor Recreation Field

8100 Second Avenue

Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Wildwood, N.J.

June 28th, July 4th and July 5th at 10:00 p.m.

Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach

Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk

Wildwood, New Jersey 08260

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Bridgeton, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park

4 Burt Street

Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302

Millville, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Union Lake Park

1414 Canal Street

Millville, New Jersey 08332

Vineland, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Vineland High School

2880 E Chestnut Avenue

Vineland, New Jersey 08361

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Monroe Township, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Owen's Park

700 N Tuckahoe Road

Williamstown, New Jersey 08094

Washington Township, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Washington Township High School Complex

529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road

Sewell, New Jersey 08080

Westville, N.J.

June 22nd at Dusk

River Drive

Westville, New Jersey 08093

Woodbury, N.J.

June 29th a at dusk (rain date June 30th)

Woodbury High School

25 N. Broad Street

Woodbury, New Jersey 08096

MERCER COUNTY

East Windsor, N.J.

July 6th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 13th)

Etra Lake Park

Disbrow Hill Road

East Windsor, New Jersey 08520

Hamilton, N.J.

July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 2nd)

Veterans Park, South Side Entrance

2388 Kuser Road

Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690

Lawrence Township, N.J.

June 28th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date June 29th)

Rider University

2083 Lawrenceville Road

Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648

Trenton, N.J.

July 4th after the Trenton Thunder game vs. Frederick Keys

Arm & Hammer Park

1 Thunder Road

Trenton, New Jersey 08611

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

OCEAN COUNTY

Barnegat, N.J.

July 5th at Dusk (rain date July 12th)

Barnegat High School

180 Bengal Boulevard

Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

Beach Haven, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Bay Village

9th and Bay Avenue

Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

Beachwood, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Beachfront along the Toms River

Beachwood, New Jersey 08721

Brick Township, N.J.

July 4th, July 11th and July 18th at Dusk

Brick SummerFest

Windward Beach Park

265 Princeton Avenue

Brick, New Jersey 08724

Jackson, N.J.

July 1st through July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest - Lakefront

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Boulevard

Jackson, New Jersey 08527

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Lacey Township, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Lacey Township High School

73 Haines Street

Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734

Lakehurst, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Lake Horicon

301 Union Avenue

Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733

Lakewood, N.J.

July 4th and July 5th after the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First Energy Park

2 Stadium Way

Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Lakewood, N.J.

July 7th at 9:15 p.m.

Lake Carasaljo

Viewing areas on North and South Lake Drives

Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

Lavallette, N.J.

July 7th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 14th)

Centennial Gardens and Gazebo

Bay Boulevard

Lavallette, New Jersey 08735

Plumsted, N.J.

July 13th at Dusk

New Egypt High School

117 Evergreen Road

New Egypt, New Jersey 08533

Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk

300 Ocean Ave

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742

Seaside Heights, N.J.

July 4th and July 10th at 9:30 p.m.

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Seaside Heights, New Jersey 08751

SALEM COUNTY

Woodstown, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Marlton Park

123 Marlton Road

Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098

DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

Hockessin, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields

Hockessin, Delaware 19707

Middletown, Del.

July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Silver Lake Park

200 E Cochran Street

Middletown, Delaware 19709

Newark, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

University of Delaware Athletic Complex

625 Marvin Drive

Newark, Delaware 19713

Wilmington, Del.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park

Along the Christiana River

Wilmington, DE 19801

Wilmington, Del.

July 2nd after the Wilmington Blue Rocks vs. Hudson Valley Renegades

Frawley Stadium

801 Shipyard Drive

Wilmington, Delaware 19801

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

SUSSEX COUNTY

Bethany Beach, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Downtown on the beach

Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930

NOTE: Fireworks will depend on beach conditions that day

Dewey Beach, Del.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Bayside Northbeach

125 McKinnley Street

Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971

Laurel, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Janosik Park

201-299 Front Street

Laurel, Delaware 19956

Lewes, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Downtown Lewes Beach near Second Street

Lewes, Delaware 19958

Millsboro, Del.

June 29th at 9 p.m. (rain date June 30th)

Cupola Park

Morris Street at Hunters Point

Millsboro, Delaware 19966

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

July 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Launched from the beach between Philadelphia and Hickman Streets

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971

KENT COUNTY

Dover, Del.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Legislative Hall

411 Legislative Avenue

Dover, Delaware 19901

Smyrna/Clayton, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School

500 Duck Creek Parkway

Smyrna, Delaware 19977

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!