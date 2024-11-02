Ex-Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A jury on Friday found former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights during a botched 2020 police raid, in a retrial of the federal case against him.

Earlier in the evening, the jury acquitted Hankison of violating the civil rights of three of Taylor's neighbors, who lived in an adjacent apartment that was also struck by gunfire during the raid. However, jurors were deadlocked on the other count specifically related to Taylor and sent a note to the judge saying they were unable to reach a verdict. The judge instructed jurors to keep deliberating, and the jury returned a guilty verdict hours later, according to Louisville ABC affiliate WHAS.

Taylor was fatally shot during the March 2020 raid. The three officers fired dozens of rounds after her boyfriend fired one round at them, striking one of the officers.

Hankison fired 10 rounds through Taylor's sliding glass door and window, which were covered with blinds and curtains, prosecutors said. Several of the rounds traveled into Taylor's neighbor's apartment, where three people were at the time. None of the 10 rounds hit anyone.

Prosecutors argued Hankison's use of force was unjustified, put people in danger and violated the civil rights of Taylor and her three neighbors. The indictment alleged Hankison deprived Taylor of the right to be free from unreasonable seizures and deprived her neighbors of the right to be free from the deprivation of liberty without due process of law.

Several witnesses, including Louisville's current police chief, testified during the trial that the former officer violated Louisville police policy requiring officers to identify a target before firing, according to The Associated Press.

The defense argued during the trial that Hankison had joined a poorly planned raid and that he fired his weapon after believing someone was advancing toward the other officers, the AP reported.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

The initial trial ended in a mistrial last year when the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision after deliberating for several days.

The plainclothes officers were serving a warrant searching for Taylor's ex-boyfriend, who they alleged was dealing drugs, when they broke down the door to her apartment. He was not at the residence, but her current boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought someone was breaking into the home and fired one shot with a handgun, striking one of the officers in the leg. The three officers returned fire, shooting 32 bullets into the apartment.

The original indictment alleged Hankison had also violated Walker's civil rights, though Walker was removed from the charge at the beginning of the retrial.

The retrial marked the third trial for Hankison, following the initial mistrial as well as a state trial in 2022, in which he was acquitted of multiple wanton endangerment charges.

Like in his previous trials, Hankison took the stand during the retrial, getting emotional at times over two days of testimony, according to WHAS, the ABC affiliate in Louisville covering the case in the courtroom.

Hankison told the jurors he was "trying to stay alive, [ and ] trying to keep my partners alive," according to WHAS.

Hankison insisted "the only person my bullet could have struck was the shooter," saying there was "zero risk" of hitting anyone outside the threat, according to WHAS.

He said that night was the first time he fired his gun in nearly 20 years of policing, according to the AP.

Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department for violating department procedure when he "wantonly and blindly" fired into the apartment.

The two other officers involved in the raid were not charged. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called Taylor's death a "tragedy" but said the two officers were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Walker.