Jury selection begins for man charged with murdering Temple Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald

Miles Pfeffer is charged with first degree murder and faces life in prison if convicted.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of the man charged with killing Temple University Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald.

Miles Pfeffer is charged with first-degree murder and faces life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say Sgt. Fitzgerald was responding to reports of a robbery in February of 2023 when Pfeffer shot him six times.

Pfeffer was arrested the next day at his mother's home in Bucks County.

