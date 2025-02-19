Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald remembered 2 years after being killed in line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- February 18, 2025, marks two years since Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday night loved ones and fellow officers gathered to remember his legacy.

Fitzgerald was shot and killed while responding to a robbery near Temple University's campus.

"As we gather here tonight to honor Chris, I ask you to remember him, cherish his legacy, and keep his family in your prayers," said Jeff McKee the Secretary of Temple University Police.

It was McKee, Fitzgerald's partner, who organized the candlelight vigil at the FOP Lodge 5, where a somber room full of loved ones gathered to make sure his legacy lives on.

"This work matters, legacy matters. I expect to be here 20 years from now still talking about Sgt. Fitzgerald," noted Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Bethel also spoke, not just as a colleague, but as someone to be considered family.

"There's no coincidence, he would be a man who served. We were taught to serve. There's no question he would be someone of honor. We were taught to be honorable," Commissioner Bethel shouted as he addressed the room.

Fitzgerald gave the ultimate sacrifice for the city of Philadelphia. While doing so he left behind his family.

"It is an everyday struggle to wake up and put one foot in front of the other without Christopher. He is always patrolling Temple University. I feel him everywhere. I am so blessed to have the greatest love of my life," cried his wife, Marissa Fitzgerald.

His father said his son was always going back out into the community trying to put an end to gun violence. It's because of him that he's moving back home to continue following Christopher's legacy.

"We're tied together by one thing, and that is our love for my son, for our son, for someone that gave the ultimate sacrifice," explained Joel Fitzgerald Sr.

His children also spoke, reflecting on moments they shared with their dad. His son recalled a memory of his dad chasing him around in a Michael Myers costume. He brought laughter to a room full of tears, and Fitzgerald's daughter thanked everyone for being there.

Commissioner Bethel announced Fitzgerald's name will be added to a plaque at the Living Flame Memorial. He said as a Philadelphian and a police officer, his legacy will always live on.

His name will be added sometime this spring.