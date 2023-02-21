Fallen Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald remembered as great father, hardworking man

"We are so proud as a family that he did the job that he always wanted to do. We know that and he did it exceptionally well."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Through tears, the wife of fallen Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald talked to Action News about the tragic loss of her husband.

"My husband was a very good man and a very good father. A very great son, a very good brother and it's a shame he was just taken like he was an animal in the street," said Marissa Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was fatally shot on Saturday night while trying to stop a robbery at North 17th Street and West Montgomery Avenue. He was 31 years old.

His father, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, is also in law enforcement and shared in the grief.

"The Temple Police Department and the City of Philadelphia lost someone that was a constant contributor and someone who had a bright future," said Joel Fitzgerald.

His wife and father say, Christopher, a father of four, loved his work.

"We are so proud as a family that he did the job that he always wanted to do. We know that and he did it exceptionally well," Joel Fitzgerald said.

SEE ALSO: Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Temple University police officer

They said Christopher truly wanted to change the trajectory of the increasing violence in Philadelphia, especially over the last few years.

"Philadelphia lost a champion. Lost somebody who... you want working in this city, to correct some of the ills that we see," Joel Fitzgerald said.

But now, even though Christopher is physically gone, his family vows to continue his work.

"There needs to be a significant investment in ensuring this city is safe, and ensuring that officers are safe, and ensuring every resident can come out of the house," Joel Fitzgerald said.

They also say Christopher's spirit will live on in the Philadelphia community forever.

"He is still here with each and everyone one of us. He's going to be here protecting each and looking over each Temple student."

Miles Pfeffer, 18, is charged with murder in Christopher Fitzgerald's death and is being held in Philadelphia's Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility without bail.

SEE ALSO: What we know about Miles Pfeffer, teen charged with killing Temple University police officer

After Pfeffer allegedly shot Officer Fitzgerald, authorities say Pfeffer stood over the officer and shot him several more times in the head while he was on the ground.

Pfeffer is also accused of trying to rob Fitzgerald of his service weapon but was unsuccessful.

Pfeffer was taken into custody Sunday morning at his home on Quarry Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

According to FOP Lodge #5, a viewing for Fitzgerald will be held on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road.

There will also be a second viewing on Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

The funeral service will be held immediately after that viewing.

Fitzgerald will be laid to rest at the Forest Hills Cemetery on Byberry Road in Huntingdon Valley.