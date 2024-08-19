Teenager, 1 other injured after double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager and another person were injured after a shooting broke out in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at Colgate and Sentner streets.

Police say a 14-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man both suffered from graze wounds.

The Action Cam was on the scene and could see the busy street was lined with police cars after the incident.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information should contact the police.