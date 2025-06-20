Juveniles arrested in attempted robbery, assault outside King of Prussia Wawa

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery outside a Wawa in King of Prussia.

The juveniles are between the ages of 11 and 13, according to police.

It happened Wednesday night at the Wawa on Dekalb Pike, near Henderson Road.

Police say the juveniles attempted to carjack a woman in her 60s while her husband was inside the store.

According to authorities, one of the juveniles punched the 75-year-old husband in the neck when he confronted them.

The group ran off but was later tracked down by police.

They now face robbery and assault charges.

Police are also looking into whether these same juveniles were behind other recent thefts at that Wawa and the King of Prussia Mall.

