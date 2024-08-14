Kampus Klothes prints shirts for Council Rock Newtown Little League team heading to World Series

NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County team is heading to the Little League World Series with some new gear to wear on the road.

Kampus Klothes in Northampton Township spent the morning printing custom shirts exclusively for players, coaches and families of the Council Rock Newtown Little League.

The shirts highlight the team's accomplishments so far on their road to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The kids play their first game Thursday night against a team from Texas.