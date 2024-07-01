Woman wanted after allegedly pointing gun at police officer in Bucks County

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Falls Township, Bucks County, have issued an arrest warrant for a woman wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at an officer.
Karen Stevens-Nunez, 46, is wanted for felony aggravated assault and for fleeing the scene, according to police.
Stevens-Nunez is accused of pointing a semi-automatic handgun at an officer and then leading police on a chase.
Officers say the suspect reached over 90 miles per hour while driving a blue Mitsubishi Hatchback.
The incident first unfolded as the officer was conducting a well-being check on Saturday at the Fairless Hills Self Storage parking lot on South Oxford Valley Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.