Woman wanted after allegedly pointing gun at police officer in Bucks County

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Falls Township, Bucks County, have issued an arrest warrant for a woman wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at an officer.

Karen Stevens-Nunez, 46, is wanted for felony aggravated assault and for fleeing the scene, according to police.

Stevens-Nunez is accused of pointing a semi-automatic handgun at an officer and then leading police on a chase.

Officers say the suspect reached over 90 miles per hour while driving a blue Mitsubishi Hatchback.

Suspect vehicle

The incident first unfolded as the officer was conducting a well-being check on Saturday at the Fairless Hills Self Storage parking lot on South Oxford Valley Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.