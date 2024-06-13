Delaware man charged in fentanyl-related death of 5-year-old girl

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Claymont man is now behind bars in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a five-year-old girl.

Twenty-eight-year-old Keith Bulloch is charged with murder by abuse or neglect in the first degree and resisting arrest.

Keith Bulloch

Investigators say last summer someone called 911 from a home on Palace Avenue in Claymont when they found the little girl unconscious and unresponsive.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained a warrant for Bullock and took him into custody.

He is behind bars on $1 million bail.