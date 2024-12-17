2nd suspect arrested for Lower Merion Twp. home invasion that left son dead, mother hospitalized

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The second man wanted for a home invasion in Lower Merion Twp., that left a man dead and his mother seriously injured, is now in custody.

Kelvin Roberts, 42, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Tuesday morning, Action News has learned. Further details were not immediately available.

The other suspect, 41-year-old Charles Fulforth of Jenkintown, was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, robbery and related offenses.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 inside a home on Meredith Road.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, 61-year-old Bernadette Gaudio was sleeping in her room when one of the suspects entered and simply shot her.

The victim's son, 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio, tried to help but was fatally shot.

Bernadette "was basically bedridden at the time -- she had an injured leg," DA Kevin Steele said. "Then she couldn't move afterwards because of where one of the bullets struck her."

Steele said Bernadette couldn't move in her bed after the shooting, but she managed to use Siri to call 911.

"It was a very brave move on her part because, I think, indications are that the individuals were still in the house at the time," said Steele.

