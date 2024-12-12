Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Lower Merion Twp. home invasion

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion Township have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with a violent home invasion that left a man dead and his mother seriously injured.

Charles Fulforth, 41, of Jenkintown, was arrested on Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, robbery and related offenses.

Charles Fulforth

Police are still searching for a second suspect, identified as 42-year-old Kelvin Roberts of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday inside a home on Meredith Road.

RELATED: Suspect identified in Lower Merion home invasion that left son dead, mother injured

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, 61-year-old Bernadette Gaudio was sleeping in her room when one of the suspects entered and simply shot her. The victim's son, 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio, tried to help but was fatally shot.

DA Kevin Steele said Bernadette couldn't move in her bed after the shooting, but she was able to call 911.

"It was a very brave move on her part because, I think, indications are that the individuals were still in the house at the time," said Steele.

A white Hyundai Azera allegedly being driven by Roberts was captured on the dashcam video leaving the scene when officers arrived. The dashcam video also reportedly captured the victim's green Jeep Cherokee being driven away from the scene.

A check of the Hyundai led officers to a home on Sansom Street in Philadelphia, where officers found the stolen Jeep and Bernadette's jewelry box after executing a search warrant, Steele said.

A further investigation revealed that Fulforth was seen exiting the stolen Jeep outside the home on Sansom Street.

Through cell phone evidence and other investigative measures, police apprehended Fulforth without incident.

WATCH: DA Kevin Steele provides update on deadly Lower Merion home invasion

DA Kevin Steele provides update on deadly Lower Merion home invasion

The search is on for Roberts, who police are calling "dangerous."

Investigators are working to determine why the suspects targeted the Gaudio's home.

Steele called Bernadette, who is still hospitalized, brave and courageous.

"She is still in a very difficult place, but she has been going in the right direction with things. We were able to speak to her and we hope that her recovery... She's paralyzed right now and trying to work through that, but she seems to be getting a little bit of movement. We hope and pray for more of a recovery from her," added Steele.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Roberts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-278-3386 or the Montgomery County Detective at 610-278-3386.