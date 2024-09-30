Kensington's Rock Ministries builds boxing foundation for Johnny Rivera and father

Our next story takes us into Kensington, where a father and son might have the next big thing in boxing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pro boxing sensation Johnny 'Different Breed' Rivera is being touted as the next big thing from Philly.

The 18-year-old was raised in the sport -- along with his siblings Isaac and Valery -- by his father and coach, Johnny 'Rocket' Rivera.

Johnny and his longtime wife Daiana have based their children's training at Kensington-based Rock Ministries, founded by another former boxer - Pastor Buddy Osborn.

'Pastor Buddy' started his combat sports program more than 20 years ago to give the kids of the neighborhood an outlet away from the trauma they live through growing up in Kensington.

He charges no money, no child is turned away, and the only requirement to join is participation in Bible study.

Johnny's father and coach came up through the program and says it saved him from becoming a statistic.

The Rock Ministries | Facebook | Instagram

2755 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134

215-739-3927

Johnny 'Different Breed' Rivera