Police execute another search after man arrested at 'No Kings' rally

EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Investigators in Chester County executed another search warrant following the arrest of an armed man at a 'No Kings' rally last month.

Action News was there along the 100 block of Conestoga Road in East Whiteland Township as officers returned to the home of 31-year-old Kevin Krebs.

Authorities were seen next to a rifle with a scope, tactical gear, computer hard drives and a monitor.

Krebs was arrested on June 14 at the No Kings rally in West Chester with a handgun, loaded magazines, knives and other weapons concealed under layers of clothing. He did not have a license to carry.

In the previous search of the home, authorities reportedly found weapons of mass destruction, including 13 pipe bombs, a homemade silencer, 3D printers and machine gun conversion devices.

His family also returned 21 of Krebs' guns, authorities say.

In late June, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe spoke publicly about the case for the first time and asked for help from the public, saying they haven't found a manifesto or motive.

"We are still looking to gain as much insight into Kevin Krebs as possible. His bomb making history, his mindset," said de Barrena-Sarobe at the time.

Action News spoke to Krebs' brother in June, hours before the FBI and authorities searched his residence. He said his brother wanted protection after seeing violence at similar rallies across the country.

On Thursday, a spokesperson from the DA's office told Action News, "We are aware that there is a police presence ... we will not be able to comment due to the active and ongoing investigation."

Krebs is currently in custody and faces a slew of charges.

We reached out to the attorney representing him and are waiting to hear back.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 7.