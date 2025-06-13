Key witness in Idaho college murders case breaks silence in new docuseries

MOSCOW, Idaho -- ABC News got an exclusive first look as key witnesses in the Idaho college murders case speak publicly for the first time in a new docuseries.

The new docuseries reveals what happened the morning after four University of Idaho students were murdered in their off-campus home.

The friends who were first on the scene are now telling their story in Prime Video's "One Night In Idaho: The College Murders."

Emily Alandt, her boyfriend Hunter Johnson and roommate Joise Lauteren lived just down the street from the King Road house, and on that November morning, they say one of the surviving roommates called, saying she was scared and asking them to come over.

"When Dylan had called, I didn't think it was urgent, so I start walking to Xana's house, and when we got there, Dylan and Bethany had exited the house," Alandt said

Seeing her friends sitting in the driveway, Alandt knew right away something was wrong.

"They looked frightened. Just hands on the mouth like, 'I don't know what's going on' type of thing," Alandt recalled.

Johnson immediately went to investigate.

"When I was going up the stairs, Hunter Johnson was already in the house. We were just a bit behind," Alandt said.

"As soon as I stepped in the house, I was just like, 'Oh, something is so not right,' like you could almost feel it," Lauteren recalled.

They didn't know it yet, but their very best friends Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen had all been murdered.

Johnson was the first to realize the tragedy. He is heard on the 911 call rushing everyone outside.

"Get out, get out, get out!" he said while on the phone with dispatchers.

Ethan was the eldest of triplets. His siblings, Hunter and Mazie, who were also attending the University of Idaho, were called to the home amid the horror.

But it would be hours before they would all learn their loved ones had been murdered.

Now, they are trying to understand the worst homicide the small town of Moscow, Idaho, had ever seen.

"There's this person out there who had just murdered our brother and he's still out there somewhere," Hunter Chapin said.

Ethan's parents and siblings are featured in the series. Maddie's parents were interviewed as well.

The docuseries premieres July 11 on Prime Video, which is exactly one month before the trial is expected to start.

