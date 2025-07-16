Kids of all abilities prepare to take center stage at 'Including You! Runway'

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On July 26, everyone is welcome to watch kids of all abilities strut their stuff and shine a spotlight on inclusion.

The event, 'Including You! Runway,' was founded by Trinity Jagdeo and embodies the name of her nonprofit: 'From We Can't To We Can.'

The nonprofit specializes in helping families with disabilities. Through it, they created a series of storybooks where local kids are animated as superheroes. They also collect and distribute medical equipment to those in need.

This event, which is held biannually, raises funds to help the nonprofit continue their mission.

'Including You! Runway' will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Rowan University's Pfleeger Concert Hall. The red carpet will be rolled out at 4:15pm and the show begins at 5:00pm.

For more information, visit their website.

